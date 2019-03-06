TODAY'S PAPER
23° Good Morning
SEARCH
23° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

LI food startups to pitch for investor capital

A Lindenhurst company that developed a product to keep brewed coffee tasting fresh, and a Centereach maker of iced tea will be among the presenters, organizers said. 

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

A Lindenhurst company that developed a product to keep brewed coffee tasting fresh longer will be among five presenters at a Long Island Capital Alliance forum on Friday morning.

The AgTech, Food and Beverage Capital Forum will feature presentations by Coffee SavR as well as Centereach-based Subtle Tea Company, a maker of organic and lightly sweetened ready-to-drink beverages.

Also presenting will be Crepini, a Brooklyn-based maker of alternatives to breads and wraps, and two Manhattan startups, LIQS Cocktail Shot, the maker of a single-serve cocktail shot, and MunchMoney, whose service helps employers reward workers with food perks.

The companies will present their business plans to a panel of four investors. The investor panel will be moderated by Corey Massella, LICA's president and a partner at the accounting firm of UHY LLP in Manhattan.

A keynote address will be delivered by Doug Whitcomb, chief product officer and founder of Whitsons Culinary Group, an Islandia dining services company.

The forum will run from 8-11 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville. Attendees can register online at www.licapital.org.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Fishers Island Utility Co., shown above, wants Workforce housing plan meets resistance
Rendering of a proposed Coram Fire District substation Fire district voters approve station expansion
A view of the Snapchat app on Aug. District: Young adults threatened for nude photos
Breast cancer rates in New York. See breast cancer rates in New York by county
Southampton school board members Roberta Hunter and Donald Columbus Day debate erupts anew in LI school district
Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen sued the town board Split decision in lawsuit against town board