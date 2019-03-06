LI food startups to pitch for investor capital

A Lindenhurst company that developed a product to keep brewed coffee tasting fresh longer will be among five presenters at a Long Island Capital Alliance forum on Friday morning.

The AgTech, Food and Beverage Capital Forum will feature presentations by Coffee SavR as well as Centereach-based Subtle Tea Company, a maker of organic and lightly sweetened ready-to-drink beverages.

Also presenting will be Crepini, a Brooklyn-based maker of alternatives to breads and wraps, and two Manhattan startups, LIQS Cocktail Shot, the maker of a single-serve cocktail shot, and MunchMoney, whose service helps employers reward workers with food perks.

The companies will present their business plans to a panel of four investors. The investor panel will be moderated by Corey Massella, LICA's president and a partner at the accounting firm of UHY LLP in Manhattan.

A keynote address will be delivered by Doug Whitcomb, chief product officer and founder of Whitsons Culinary Group, an Islandia dining services company.

The forum will run from 8-11 a.m. at 68 South Service Road, Melville. Attendees can register online at www.licapital.org.