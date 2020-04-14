These laptops for students at home get an A+

Many families are trying to balance work while keeping their kids' education on track due to school closures from the coronavirus pandemic.

While you might have been able to get by with a single family computer at home a month or so ago, the current situation may demand buying something to supplement it. Or maybe you're just in need of accessories to make the computer you've got do more.

If you're simply looking for new laptop suggestions, however, here are our best laptops for 2020.

Asus Chromebook C223NA-DH02

Many school districts switched from iPads and Windows laptops to Chromebooks. The best part about this is you can get the kids a good, reliable Chromebook such as this Asus model for less than $200. They also make great secondary or tertiary computers for this reason. If you're not sure how they differ from a Windows PC or MacBook, check out CNET's breakdown of what Chromebooks can and can't do and basic Chromebook buying advice.

Apple iPad (fifth generation or newer)

In need of an iPad? If you want to buy a new one, CNET has lots of suggestions where you can find the best prices. You can, however, find better deals on refurbished or renewed models direct from Apple as well as Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Gazelle. And, in case you're concerned, buying a refurb iPad is a great idea. What's most important is that the model you buy supports the apps you need. Apple has a list of all the models that support the current version of iPadOS on its website. You should also pay attention to the warranty that comes with it.

ViewSonic VX2276-SMHD external monitor (22 inch)

The biggest downside to working on a Chromebook (or any laptop really) is screen space. Getting your student something larger will make classwork so much less painful. Many of our top picks are getting scarce or commanding a premium price. However, a smaller, 22-inch version of one of our choices, the ViewSonic VX2776-SMHD, is still available for the moment at an excellent price via Amazon.