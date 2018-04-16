TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
56° Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract

The contract with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command calls for the Melville company to supply satellite modem upgrade kits, software upgrades and support services.

Comtech PST Corporation, at 105 Baylis Rd. in

Comtech PST Corporation, at 105 Baylis Rd. in Melville. Photo Credit: Newsday/David Trotman-Wilkins

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Print

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Monday said it has received a $58.9 million contract to supply the U.S. Navy with satellite communications hardware, software and services.

The Melville-based provider of communications equipment for military and civilians markets said it already has received the first delivery order worth $7.9 million.

Work will be performed at the company's Tempe, Arizona, subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp.

The sole-source contract with the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command in San Diego calls for Comtech to supply satellite modem upgrade kits, software upgrades and support services.

A modem, short for modulator/demodulator, converts signals to let incompatible devices such as digital computers and analog telephone lines communicate. 

Work is expected to be completed by March 2023.

In March, Comtech reported net income of $15.8 million, or 66 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $133.7 million for the three months ended Jan. 31. 

Shares of Comtech rose 1.7 percent Monday morning to $31.71. The stock has climbed about 142 percent during the past 12 months.

More news

The property at the former New York State Town gets $50G grant to transform former armory
Roman Stone Construction Co. on South 4th Street Cops: Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
National Grid employees, consumer advocates and local leaders National Grid opens outreach center in Suffolk
Frederick Mei, former deputy Oyster Bay Town attorney, Mangano witness: In Oyster Bay, you have to pay to play
Robert Csak, 32, of Lindenhurst, is led out ADA: Man with arsenal had signs of 'an active shooter'
East Hampton Town officials said recent nor'easters have Nor'easters collapse eroding Montauk bluffs onto beach