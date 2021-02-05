TODAY'S PAPER
Coral UV sterilizer kills germs on household items

The Coral UV sterilizer and dryer can eliminate

The Coral UV sterilizer and dryer can eliminate 99.9 percent of harmful germs in 10 minutes, the company says. Credit: Coral/TNS

By Tribune News Service
WHAT Coral UV sterilizer and dryer

WHAT IT DOES Everyone is painfully aware of the need to sanitize, wear a mask and be socially distant. But what about germs on items like keys, cellphones, wallets, baby bottles, kitchenware and small toys? If it can fit inside the Coral UV with a 10-by-8-by-7.5-inch interior, then the two built-in ultraviolet lamps are intense enough to eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs in 10 minutes, according to Coral UV. Items made with plastics, glass or silicone are listed as safe.

THE COST $149.99

AVAILABLE FROM coraluv.com

WHAT'S HOT In addition to sterilization, the contents are dried in warm temperatures in 40 to 70 minutes. Times for sterilizing and drying will vary depending on the contents, ranging from 10 minutes for some items to be sterilized up to 70 minutes for sterilization and drying.

To use, simply open the cover, loading your items, close and press a button. The UV light bulbs need to be changed every 12 months and the filter every three months.

Touch-sensitive buttons are responsive for whatever choice you make to be sanitized and/or dried, which is then displayed on a timer that lights up the remaining time. When the lid is closed and the UV lamps are on, an indicator glows blue. A safety feature shuts off the UV lamps when the cover is open, and any remaining time will continue when it's closed.

A stainless steel basket, three extra replacement HEPA filters, one UV lamp replacement tool, and a screwdriver are included.

WHAT'S NOT You have to use a screwdriver to open the HEPA filter cover.

