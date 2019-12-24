Cutting down the expense of TV content (cord cutting) is a hot topic, and for good reason.

Everyone thinks TV content is too expensive, and there's a good chance that you — or someone you know — has been holding back on cutting the cord. Here are suggestions to make the decision to cut or not to cut a little easier.



WHAT Samsung the Frame TV

WHAT IT IS Is it a TV or a work of artwork? Samsung's The Frame line of TVs is both — it's a 4K UHD Smart TV with a beautiful frame. When you put it into Art Mode, it's like a screen saver that displays great art. A no-gap wall mount is included.

THE COST $799 for the 43-inch model (also available in 49-, 55- and 65-inch models).

AVAILABLE FROM samsung.com

WHAT Amazon Fire TV Recast

WHAT IT IS The Recast is a small box that holds two or four over-the-air TV tuners and a hard drive to record shows. It doesn't connect to a TV but rather to an antenna and it will let you watch live and recorded shows on every TV in the house.

THE COST It starts at $229 for two tuners and 75 hours of DVR. A four-tuner model with 150 hours of DVR costs $279.

AVAILABLE FROM amazon.com

WHAT Antennas Direct's Clearstream MAX-V

WHAT IT IS This antenna for over-the-air channels has a range of more than 60 miles, and it receives UHF and VHF signals from the front and back. It can be set up indoors, but you'll get better reception if you can mount it outside.

THE COST $69.99

AVAILABLE FROM antennasdirect.com

WHAT YouTube TV

WHAT IT IS Streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ are great, but what if you want to watch some good old live TV? Need your fix of The Food Network, Turner Classic Movies or broadcast networks like ABC? You can find all those things along with a great interface and unlimited cloud DVR from YouTube TV.

THE COST $49.99 for more than 70 live channels

AVAILABLE FROM tv.youtube.com

WHAT Philo

WHAT IT IS This affordable livestreaming service lacks local channels, or much in the way of live sports or news, but you will find 58 channels, including AMC, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, Nickelodeon and Hallmark.

THE COST $20 per month

AVAILABLE FROM philo.com

WHAT Logitech Harmony Express

WHAT IT IS This remote control can actually control al of your devices: TV, set-top box (Apple TV, Roku), AV receiver and even a Blu-ray player. It also has Amazon's Alexa built in.

THE COST $249.99

AVAILABLE FROM logitech.com

WHAT Roku Ultra

WHAT IT IS This is Roku's best streaming experience with 4K and HDR for top picture quality. It lets you tune in to every streaming service. It has a fast processor, USB, microSD and Ethernet ports as well as Wi-Fi. The Ultra comes with a remote control with a headphone jack and a pair of JBL earbuds so you can listen privately to your TV. The Ultra has fast channel launch and personal shortcut buttons on the remote that you can set up for quick access to your favorite channels.

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM roku.com