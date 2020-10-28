Creative's Aurvana Trio headphones are nirvana

WHAT Creative's Aurvana Trio wireless neckband triple driver earphones with noise isolation

WHAT THEY DO These earphones are perfect for any listening environment. But what makes these rock is the sound. Inside the triple driver speakers are 11-millimeter dynamic Bio-cellulose driver and dual balanced armature drivers. This produced great sound for every type of music with deep bass, lows, and highs all sounding right on.

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM us.creative.com

WHAT'S HOT The Bluetooth 5.0, headphones pump out great sound, which features high-quality aptX HD and Qualcomm aptX low latency (reduces audio-visual delay). Hands-free calls were loud and clear on both ends, thanks to the built-in microphone with noise-cancellation technology. Controlling the calls, volume, play selections, activating voice assistants and charging are all on the end of the neckband with physical rubber buttons.

With Bluetooth 5.0, Aurvana has Multipoint Connectivity, allowing seamless connections to multiple devices. Without having to reestablish connections, the headphones will connect to an iPad and a laptop and switch seamlessly between the two, depending on which is needed.

The outside of each earbud is magnetic allowing them to clasp together when you have them out of your ears. This is a great help when you still have the neckband on but the earbuds out. Six sets of silicone and foam ear tips and a pouch are included. The battery will last up to 20 hours of playtime before a USB charge is needed.

WHAT'S NOT The neckband style is not for everyone, but if that's your preference, this is an excellent product.