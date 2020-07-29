Mini turntables, mini records, maximum sound

WHAT Crosley's Mini Cruiser and RSD3 turntables

WHAT THEY DO They won't play any 33 or 45 rpm vinyl records; instead the portable record player plays 3-inch records. The whole package with the mini turntable and records is eye-catching, some might say cool, other say cute, both with a retro look.

THE COST $69.95 (Mini Cruiser), $89.95 (RSD3)

AVAILABLE FROM crosleyradio.com

WHAT'S HOT The Mini Cruiser (5.79-by-8.15-by-3.35-inches) is truly portable. When it's closed, it has a carry handle like a mini suitcase.

It's really amazing when you see them perform with all the features packed inside, including a clear dust cover, adjustable pitch control, built-in stereo speakers, a port to connect your headphones or wire it to a stereo system. There's also a Bluetooth transmitter to connect portable speakers.

The silver toned RSD3 mini belt-drive turntable is also way cool and will be the talking centerpiece when you display it with a your sound system. It also plays the 3-inch records with sound coming from built-in speakers or you can use the 3.5 mm auxiliary port for output to headphones or a sound system. Sounds quality with both is excellent.Measuring just 6.16-by-4.50-by-3.25-inches, it's built with a pre-mounted Audio Technica AT3600 moving-magnet cartridge and adjustable pitch control.

A nice accessory for the mini turntables is the stylish Crosley mini record carrier case ($29.95), which holds 10 3-inch records. It's a well made vinyl-wrapped case with metal hardware, a carry handle and rubber feet.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHAT'S NOT Those 3-inch records are not available in stores, but can be found online with a little searching.