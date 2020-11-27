WHAT Twelve South's Curve Riser

WHAT IT DOES The Curve Riser premium metal stand is an outstanding addition to any work station and helps declutter every desk. It's marketed for Apple iMacs but will work just fine with any display Mac or PC, TV, or anything needing a little lift. Once it's in place and your display is on top, the valuable desktop real estate it was taking up, is now back and with a little extra.

THE COST $79.99

AVAILABLE FROM twelvesouth.com

WHAT'S HOT Keeping a display on top also provides a much better viewing height with a 4.25-inch rise, resulting in a more healthy neck, back, and eye-friendly, ergonomic viewing height. You also get a storage shelf for hard drives, hubs, cables or anything you can fit.

Small monitor-free computers, such as a Mac Mini can fit in the center shelf with an easy, open-air flowing ventilated area. Connecting cables is simple since the monitor is right there and can be run out of the back end of the open shelf where all the ports need a short connection.

Under the shelf, the base of the Curve Riser curves in to sit on a flat surface and offers more storage space.

The overall dimensions of the sharp-looking Curve Riser with a matte black finish are 4.2 inches high, 12.52 inches wide and 9.65 inches deep. The shelf height is 1.75 inches. Displays with round or square bases up to 10 inches wide are supported.

WHAT'S NOT Changing the height of a monitor can be beneficial but can also work in reverse if the angle isn't comfortable. If it fits, the Curve Riser is a great choice.