CVD Equipment of Central Islip names new CFO

The company makes equipment used in developing and producing coatings used for aerospace components, medical implants and nanotechnology.

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
CVD Equipment Corp., a Central Islip maker of equipment used in developing and producing coatings used for aerospace components, medical implants and nanotechnology, has named a new chief financial officer.

Thomas McNeill, 56, becomes CVD's chief financial officer and secretary effective March 4, the company said in a news release and government filing.

He replaces Glen R. Charles, who resigned from those roles effective March 1.

McNeill joins CVD after serving as CFO of Century Direct LLC, an Islandia printing and mailing company, since April 2015.

CVD will pay McNeill an annual base salary of $218,000.

"Mr. McNeill, through his experience in public, manufacturing and engineering companies, will bring a unique insight and perspective to lead the finance team," Leonard A. Rosenbaum, president and board chairman of CVD Equipment, said in a statement.

CVD was Long Island's 36th largest publicly traded company based on 2017 revenue of $41.1 million.

The company's full-time head count declined from 212 on Dec. 31, 2017 to 187 on Sept. 30, 2018.

Shares of CVD fell 2 percent to $4.42 on Friday. Financial markets were closed on Monday for Presidents Day.

Twelve months ago, the stock was trading at $9.23.

