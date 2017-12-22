Doom review: It plays like a dream on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch continues its amazing launch year with a great parade of amazing third-party titles. The latest, Doom, runs like a dream on Switch and maintains the PC version’s core essence of being a fun, fast-paced demon-slaying extravaganza.

The manufacturer Panic Button definitely had to work some magic to get Doom on Nintendo Switch to be playable. This is most apparent when you look at the game’s graphics. Lower-resolution textures are immediately noticeable on the levels and especially on the enemies.

An awesome addition to the PC version of Doom was Arcade Mode. This allowed players who have already played through the single player campaign to come back to levels and try to beat their own high scores. This mode is alive and well on Switch and played great. One small gripe: Playing the game in handheld has nothing to do with the game and everything to do with the design of the right Joy-Con. It can be frustrating when you are trying to glory-kill a demon or even aim because of the placement of the right thumbstick. This took a few minutes to adjust for, but you might want to play with the Switch pro controller if that sort of thing would drive you nuts.

Doom on Switch is a triumph of the human spirit. It is just one more feather in Nintendo’s cap as third-party developers are flocking to the Switch. Panic Button deserves high praise for this port. It may not be perfect, but Doom on Switch offers players a new way to play one of the finest shooters to come out in recent history. The ability to pick it up and play for short bursts outweighs many of the game’s technical limitations.

— Shacknews.com (TNS)