Let's hear it for Earin's A-3 earbuds

WHAT Earin's A-3 earbuds

WHAT IT DOES Earin’s third generation of the true wireless earbuds are out with the launch of the A-3. The tiny earbuds, which Earin states are the smallest and lightest on the market, are a complete package with outstanding clarity and crisp audio quality along with an attractive design.

THE COST $199

AVAILABLE FROM earin.com

WHAT'S HOT The A-3’s have a stemless design and sit comfortably in your ears. Each has a customized 14.3-millimeter dynamic driver. Even if you take the music to higher levels, the sound is still consistent and clear.

Each ergonomically designed earbud is charged with the included magnetic Qi wireless case, giving about five hours of playtime and 30 hours total with the charging case, which also has a USB-C connection. A full earbud charge takes 1.5 hours and with the case takes three hours to charge with the USB connection.

A nice feature is that there’s no specific designation for left or right earbuds, making each universal. Once you pair them with Bluetooth (5.0), just pull them out of the case and they are ready. Autoplay has them starting when in your ears and the music stops when you pull them out. Auto standby mode kicks in when it detects that the A-3’s are not in use for more than five minutes, Earin’s patented left and right earphones detection automatically tells each earbud which ear they are in. On-ear controls are touch sensors, controlling all the basics including hands-free calls and music choices.

With an IP52 rating, the A-3 are sweat, water and dust resistant.

WHAT'S NOT There aren't a ton of extra features.