WHAT EGGTronic Power Bar portable battery

WHAT IT DOES All-in-one is a great way to describe the EGGtronic since it has two 7.5-watt Qi wireless charging spots, a single 5-watt Apple Watch wireless charging spot and a USB-C powered port with 30 watts of power to deliver.

THE COST $149.99

AVAILABLE FROM eggtronic.com

WHAT'S HOT All at once, the three-in-one multi-device can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in the 7.30-by-1.02-by-2.67-inch Apple MFI-certified device, which has 10,000 milliamp hours of portable battery power. The USB-C port can be used with your charging cable to power and charge a MacBook, iPad or iPhone. The same port is used for recharging the battery itself.

The four ports can be used simultaneously, but with all being used and especially with a laptop or tablet, the power from the Power Bar is appreciated.

So with all that, its easy to see why this is probably the most versatile portable battery you available. In addition to the battery itself, the package includes a 3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, a 3-foot USB-C to Lightning cable and a handy USB-C to USB-A adapter tip. Normally you get a single charging cable for the battery itself, instead EGGTronic has really made this a complete package with the accessories.

WHAT'S NOT Speaking of charges, the price for this battery may give you a jolt.