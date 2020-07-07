TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

EGGtronic Power Bar: Multifaceted portable battery

The Eggtronic Power Bar portable battery has two

The Eggtronic Power Bar portable battery has two 7.5 watt Qi wireless charging spots, a single 5 watt Apple Watch wireless charging spot and a USB-C powered port with 30 watts of power to deliver. Credit: TNS/Eggtronic

By Tribune News Service
Print

WHAT EGGTronic Power Bar portable battery

WHAT IT DOES All-in-one is a great way to describe the EGGtronic since it has two 7.5-watt Qi wireless charging spots, a single 5-watt Apple Watch wireless charging spot and a USB-C powered port with 30 watts of power to deliver.

THE COST $149.99

AVAILABLE FROM eggtronic.com

WHAT'S HOT All at once, the three-in-one multi-device can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods in the 7.30-by-1.02-by-2.67-inch Apple MFI-certified device, which has 10,000 milliamp hours of portable battery power. The USB-C port can be used with your charging cable to power and charge a MacBook, iPad or iPhone. The same port is used for recharging the battery itself.

The four ports can be used simultaneously, but with all being used and especially with a laptop or tablet, the power from the Power Bar is appreciated.

So with all that, its easy to see why this is probably the most versatile portable battery you available. In addition to the battery itself, the package includes a 3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, a 3-foot USB-C to Lightning cable and a handy USB-C to USB-A adapter tip. Normally you get a single charging cable for the battery itself, instead EGGTronic has really made this a complete package with the accessories.

WHAT'S NOT Speaking of charges, the price for this battery may give you a jolt.

By Tribune News Service

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search