Eggtronic marble wireless phone charger is solid

WHAT Einova by Eggtronic's marble wireless phone charger

WHAT IT DOES The 4.65-inch rounded charger can produce up to 10 watts of fast charging for capable devices, but what makes this a winner is its appearance. It’s available in five genuine marble colors, and each has a unique cut, finish and marble pattern.

THE COST $59.99

AVAILABLE FROM einova.com

WHAT'S HOT Is it really possible to call a wireless phone charger elegant, or attractive or a piece of art? Well, some of that might be a stretch but after seeing Einova by Eggtronic’s marble wireless phone charger, you’ll understand.

According to Einova, the chargers were designed in Italy and are rendered in 100 percent solid genuine marble or stone with artisanal quality and meticulous attention to detail.As for the performance, there’s not a lot to say besides it worked. There are some wireless chargers that make you find the exact spot to lay the phone down and charge. But with the piece of marble, as long as the phone is somewhat centered, it will start charging.

Attached to the 20-ounce stone is a high quality and durable braided 3-foot USB cable for powering the Qi-Certified charger. A USB wall charger is included. The bottom is lined with a soft fabric to ensure it won’t scratch any surface.

The marble wireless charger is available in white marble, black marble, lava, sandstone and travertine.

WHAT'S NOT For a phone charger, it's pricey but it's also super-elegant.