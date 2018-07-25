A report by the National Academies of Sciences advanced a proposed $750 million Electron-Ion Collider project coveted by Brookhaven National Laboratory and a competing Virginia facility.

The report, commissioned by the U.S. Department of Energy, which would fund the project, said the collider would have "far-reaching benefits to the nation's science and technology driven economy" and would help maintain U.S. leadership in nuclear physics.

The study considered only the merit of the project overall, not the specifics of the bids by the Brookhaven laboratory in Upton and the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News, Virginia.

The report was released Tuesday after 14 months of meetings around the country to gather input from scientists specializing in particle physics.

The laboratories, both funded by the DOE, issued a joint statement welcoming the report and noting that in 2015, the Nuclear Science Advisory Committee recommended the collider as "the highest priority for new facility construction."

Brookhaven Lab's proposal calls for it to reconfigure its Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider, which has a circumference of 2.5 miles. The proposal would replace one of its ion rings with an electron ring.

Jefferson Lab, meanwhile, has an electron accelerator. Its proposal would require adding an ion source and building a collider in the shape of a figure-eight.

The project, which has no timetable, has prompted governors of both states to pledge supplemental funding to help lure the project, which is seen as a source of jobs in addition to scientific advancement.

Colliders, also known as particle accelerators, are used to gain insights into subatomic realms. They use electric fields to speed up beams of particles.

Scientists want to use the new collider to smash electrons into the nuclei of atoms in the hope of revealing the role of gluons, which essentially glue subatomic particles called quarks together to form protons and neutrons.