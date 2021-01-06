Erwin Inc., a Melville software company that was spun off by CA Technologies, has been acquired by Quest Software.

Closely held Quest, based in Aliso Viejo, California, announced the deal on Tuesday. Terms of the transaction, which closed on Dec. 31, were not disclosed.

Adam Famularo, erwin's chief executive, said the acquisition by Quest, a billion dollar data security and management company, will introduce new markets to the Long Island company that has been growing revenue at a rate of about 15% a year.

"It should turbocharge our business," he said. "They're going to bring us into markets that we were never able to play in. You can only take the business so far without a cash injection or strategic partnership."

Erwin was sold by CA Technologies to private equity firm Parallax Capital Partners based in Laguna Hills, California, in 2016.

Shortly after it was acquired by Parallax, erwin moved its executive offices from Tampa, Florida, to Melville and Famularo was named CEO.

These days, erwin has roughly 40 employees on Long Island, 390 worldwide and a long-term lease on the Melville property, Famularo said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He expects the company's support and development operations to continue in Melville, but that the erwin name will be folded into the information and systems management business of Quest.

"Quest and erwin will continue to deliver database tools aimed at helping companies know their data, alleviating concerns about where and how their data is used," Patrick Nichols, CEO of Quest Software, said in a statement.

Software from erwin helps companies model databases and tap information from across the enterprise in various formats even when the database categories are labeled differently.

Erwin's primary corporate markets are financial services, health care and information services. Its customers include Union Bank, Liberty Mutual insurance and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Quest provides cybersecurity, identity verification and database management software to customers including American Express, Toyota and Intel.