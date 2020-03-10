See who's there with Eufy Wi-Fi video doorbell

WHAT Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

WHAT IT DOES While similar in size to other video doorbells, it includes 4-gigabyte built-in storage allowing for up to 30 days of video with a standard of 30 videos a day of 30 seconds each, to be stored and accessed from the companion app. There's no monthly fees or cloud subscription, and your data are stored with encryption.

THE COST $159.99

AVAILABLE FROM eufylife.com

WHAT'S HOT The video doorbell comes with a pair of mounting plates and connects to your existing Wi-Fi with a 2.4-gigahertz wireless router. It functions as a standard doorbell with a push ring and sends the ringing alert to the included wireless electronic chime in addition to sending a smartphone notifications letting you instantly know and see who is at the door. Each doorbell can be connect to up to four chimes.

When someone is at the door, you'll see them through the Eufy Security app on your smartphone and respond live with two-way audio or send a prerecorded response you previously set up back to your subject at the door. Up to three instant responses can be stored and sent upon your command.

The 160-degree angle of view camera has HDR imaging, which allows it to adjust for low light or backlit situation. The Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell also connects to Alexa and Google Voice Assistant so you can check live views with a voice command.

WHAT'S NOT Installation is easy but you are dealing with live wires for power from your existing doorbell. Use caution and turn off the power breaker during installation.



