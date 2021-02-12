TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Ezviz C4W smart camera is a smart value

The Ezviz C4W smart Wi-Fi camera has dual

The Ezviz C4W smart Wi-Fi camera has dual antennas for a reliable and stable Wi-Fi connection. Credit: Ezviz/TNS

By Tribune News Service
Print

WHAT Ezviz C4W Wi-Fi smart camera

WHAT IT DOES This camera is perfect for either outdoor or indoor use. It’s built with an IP67 rating so it’s dust and moisture resistant. Setup is user-friendly, working with the companion Ezviz app (iOS and Android). It must be connected to AC power

THE COST $79.99

AVAILABLE FROM ezvizlife.com

WHAT'S HOT The camera has dual antennas for a reliable and stable Wi-Fi connection. A 2.8-millimeter wide-angle lens can be controlled with the app for panning, zooming up to 8x, and taking still images. Video recordings are done in 1080p full-HD resolution, which were clear.

The recordings can be stored on microSD memory cards (not included) up to 256GB. An Ezviz NVR can be used for storage and a paid subscription for encrypted CloudPlay Services is available. Any of the three can be used; it’s your choice, or have the data saved to all three for added backup.

For the most part, the app, which can accommodate multiple Ezviz cameras, runs the show during setup and for general settings. Once it’s set up, the camera can be viewed and controlled worldwide. This includes live view, two-way audio, controlling the camera’s built-in light, setting up alerts, a siren alarm, and viewing recorded content.

Specific motion detection areas can be set up with the app along with setting sensitivity When someone enters the specific zone, the camera can be set to play sounds and flash the light along with sending a smartphone notification for instant viewing.

WHAT'S NOT Cloud storage is pricey.

By Tribune News Service

More news

A senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a Resistance to vaccinations exists in communities of color
Ernest Augustus Pinaud Jr., a father of four Ernest Pinaud Jr., longtime Boy Scouts and fire department volunteer, dies at 87 
Students, parents and educators are discussing bringing back Continued ban on extracurricular activities questioned
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz displays a box Queens DA: Investigators seize 1.8 million counterfeit PPE masks
The scene of a triple fatal car crash Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 3, Suffolk DA says
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo holds a storm and Data show higher total of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?