Facebook is launching a dating feature

The feature will be opt-in, meaning you have to choose to use it.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shown on April 10 in

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, shown on April 10 in Washington, kicked off Facebook's annual conference for software developers Tuesday in San Jose, Calif. Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

By The Associated Press
Move over Match.com.

Facebook is launching a dating feature. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said to laughs at Facebook's F8 developer conference Tuesday that the new tool is "not just for hookups" but to build "meaningful, long-term relationships."

That is, if you want. The feature will be opt-in, meaning you have to choose to use it. Zuckerberg also stressed that the feature was built with privacy and security in mind from the start. The company has been under fire recently for possibly not doing this with some of its features over the years.

Zuckerberg also said the dating feature will not suggest users' friends to date. This is already what other dating apps that rely on Facebook data do, such as Tinder.

The company's annual F8 conference kicked off Tuesday in San Jose, California, following a year of fake news, privacy scandals, congressional testimony, Russia investigations and apologies. Facing the startups, software developers and other tech folks who are normally some of Facebook's biggest fans, Zuckerberg will have a chance both to apologize again for the company's missteps — and to talk about where things go from here.

