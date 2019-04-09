TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends

The social network said Tuesday that it is

The social network said Tuesday that it is also adding a "tributes" section to accounts that have been memorialized. Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won't get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday.

The social network said Tuesday that it is also adding a "tributes" section to accounts that have been memorialized, that is, designated as belonging to someone who has died. Friends and family members will be able to write posts and share photos in this section to remember their loved one.

Facebook is also tightening its rules around who can memorialize an account. Until now, anyone could do this by sending the company proof that someone had died, such an obituary. Now, it will have to be a friend or family member.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Barbara Mehlman, from left, helps Eileen Kelly, of Town class teaches LI seniors smartphone basics
Kimberly Jerideau of the Suffolk Department of Labor, LI employment center hosting hiring events
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino spoke in Analysis: Town rejected less costly recycling bids
Dr. Christopher Windham has been named vice president Catholic Health Services hires three new executives
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Jan. 6. Audit faults state Education Dept. over school safety
Fog along Horseblock Road in Medford on Tuesday Forecast: Foggy morning, 'noticeably cooler'