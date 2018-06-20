As images and headlines of families being separated at the U.S. border have spread across social media, a viral fundraiser has collected more than $10 million in response.

The campaign, set up by a California couple to benefit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, has become the largest single fundraiser on the platform, a Facebook representative confirmed to The New York Times.

Facebook, which launched fundraisers in 2016, is just the latest in online avenues for donating to charity. Here’s what to know before you donate or share.

What is the fundraiser?

The campaign — called “Reunite an immigrant parent with their child” — was created on June 16 after Charlotte and Dave Willner saw a viral photo of a 2-year-old Honduran girl crying as her mother is searched by U.S. officials, the couple said in interviews.

They set an initial goal of $1,500 to pay for one bond to release a parent from detention. But just as the photo captured attention, so did the fundraiser, which went viral. As of Wednesday, more than 280,000 people had donated and driven the fundraiser’s goal up to $15 million. Donations continue to come in by the minute.

The donations are a response to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, under which agents have been separating children from parents who were detained attempting to cross the U.S. border.

The policy has been enforced for the last two months but images of children in detention circulating last week struck a chord on social media.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Where is the money going?

The recipient of the funds is Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas-based organization that is providing legal resources to separated families.

The original purpose of the money was to pay bond — money paid to free a detained person while their case is processed — for a parent, in the hopes they could be reunited with their children. However, the fundraiser generated enough money that RAICES will also pay for legal representation for families.

How do I know the money is really going where it says it is?

Like any viral fundraiser, social media users should approach requests for money with a sense of skepticism.

One important piece of Facebook’s fundraiser options is that the platform requires nonprofits like RAICES to set up a verified page that identifies them.

Facebook requires IRS, bank and other information before nonprofits can accept donations. Once that information is verified, users who wish to fundraise for a particular group can either donate directly via the group’s Facebook page or, in this case, set up a fundraiser on their behalf with the click of a button.