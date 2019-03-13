TODAY'S PAPER
Facebook, Instagram suffer outages

Facebook and Instagram are partially down for some

Facebook and Instagram are partially down for some users. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Carl Court

By The Associated Press
Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

According to downdetector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 12 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday in parts of the U.S., including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance."

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 2:15 p.m. E.T., or which regions were affected.

