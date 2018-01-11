TODAY'S PAPER
Facing critics, Facebook wants feeds to be more 'meaningful'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on May 25, 2017. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK - Facebook is tweaking what people see to make their time on the site more "meaningful."

The company says people will likely spend less time on Facebook as a result. The changes come as critics say social media can make people feel depressed and isolated.

Facebook has said before that it will emphasize personal connections over business pages and the celebrities people follow. But the latest move represents a major shift, one intended to highlight the posts users are most likely to engage with rather than passively consume.

There will be fewer posts from brands, pages and media companies and more from people. There will be fewer videos, which Facebook considers "passive."

The changes won't affect ads and will likely hurt businesses that want to reach followers without paying to advertise.

