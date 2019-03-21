TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
48° Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text

A person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook

A person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook app logo in front of a computer screen showing the Facebook login page on Aug. 3, 2016, in London. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Carl Court

By The Associated Press
Print

SAN FRANCISCO  — Facebook had stored millions of user passwords in plain text for years, the social media company confirmed on Thursday after a security researcher posted about the issue online.

Facebook says there is no evidence that employees had abused access to this data. The company says the passwords were stored on internal company servers, no outsiders could access them. But the incident reveals a huge oversight for the company amid a slew of bruises and stumbles in the past couple of years.

The security blog KrebsOnSecurity says about 600 million Facebook users may have had their passwords stored in plain text. Facebook said in a blog post Thursday it will likely notify "hundreds of millions" of Facebook Lite users, millions of Facebook users and tens of thousands of Instagram users.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

This Kings Point home is listed for $2.998 $2.99M LI home features multiple poolside bars
Kaitlyn Konop, 10, shaved her head for the ‘Girls can do it, too’: LIers shave heads for cancer
Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst is shown on Schools learn of tax break eligibility 14 years late
Nassau officials display drugs on March 21, 2019 DA: 'Unusually brazen' drug ring busted in Nassau
Scene outside Syosset home where police said a Cops: Man arrested after killing mom, stabbing dad
Michael Tennis walks along Captree Road on Captree Island community's only road being raised