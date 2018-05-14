TODAY'S PAPER
Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

Users that may have been exposed will be notified, as was the case when the Cambridge Analytica case broke.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference, in San Jose, Calif., on May 1. Photo Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez

By The Associated Press
Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data.

The social media giant said in a blog post Monday that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014. Those changes, according to Facebook, significantly reduced the amount of data that apps could access.

Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships, says that if any evidence is found that the suspended apps or other apps have misused data, they will be banned. Users that may have been exposed will be notified, as was the case when the Cambridge Analytica case broke.

The company says that it's canvassed thousands of apps so far.

