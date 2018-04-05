FalconStor Software Inc., which has grappled with years of losses, has moved its headquarters from Melville to Austin, Texas.

The maker of software used by corporations for storing computer data had 81 full- and part-time employees as of Dec. 31 and continues to maintain offices in Melville, according to its annual report.

The move occurred in late March.

Shares of FalconStor were unchanged Thursday morning at 9 cents in over-the-counter trading.