Great gifts for Dad for $100 or less

Father's Day is June 20, which means not too many more shopping days left. There's still time to avoid that panicked last-minute rush to find a gift. Wherever you buy, here are some great gift ideas here in the $51 to $100 range, all of which have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors. If you're shopping online, these should arrive on time — if you hurry.

WHAT Theragun Wave Solo vibrating massage ball

THE COST $79

AVAILABLE FROM theragun.com

Theragun's Wave Solo massage ball is about the size of a softball (3.4 inches in diameter), charges with a USB-C cable (a full charge offers up to 200 minutes of battery life) and has three vibration speed options.

It's good for pinpointing such problem areas as hip flexors that you might roll out with a lacrosse ball. There's also a Wave Duo version for $99 that's good for rolling on either side of the spine or placing at the top of your shoulder behind your neck while lying down. Whichever you select, your pop will appreciate being able to get his kinks worked out whenever he needs it.

WHAT Anker Soundcore Motion Plus Bluetooth speaker

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM amazon.com

Anker's Soundcore Motion Plus is larger than many mini Bluetooth speakers, but it's still compact and sound fuller than much of the competition under $100, with bigger bass, more volume and better clarity. It's also fully waterproof (IPX7 rated) and has support for the aptX streaming codec for devices like Samsung's Galaxy phones that support it.

Battery life is rated at 12 hours at moderate volume levels. There's even an app for tweaking the sound. Your dad will thank you every time he fires up his favorite music or podcast.

WHAT Ember temperature-controlled smart mug

THE COST $99.95

AVAILABLE FROM ember.com

Ember's handsome 10-ounce temperature-controlled smart mug keeps your hot beverage of choice hot while you sip it leisurely. While it won't keep Dad's coffee or tea warm for hours, the idea is that he can select an ideal temp via the companion Ember app for iOS or Android and keep his beverage at a high temp during the 30 minutes or so it takes to casually drink it. (There's also a larger 14-ounce version for $129.95).

This 10-ounce model is available in a variety of color options, including black, white and a snazzy-looking bronze,