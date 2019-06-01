Gifts for Dad that are less than $250

Father's Day is here again, but this year you want to find something a little more interesting for Dad than a necktie or a pair of socks. If you're thinking of splurging on something extra-special, here are four of CNET's favorite gifts in the $100 to $250 range.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: CNET contributor Steve Guttenberg, section editor David Katzmaier, senior associate editor Ty Pendlebury and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Vizio SB3621 sound bar

CNET rating

5 stars (spectacular)

THE GOOD Excellent performance for an ultra-budget sound bar combined with great movie sound and toe-tapping music playback. The Vizio offers a decent selection of inputs including Bluetooth and will decode Dolby and DTS. The sound bar and wireless sub feature superb build quality and a seamless setup.

THE BAD The LED display is not helpful, and the WAV-file-only USB port is a little weird.

THE COST $119.99 to $149.99

BOTTOM LINE This is the best sound bar you can find for less than $300.

Sonos One

CNET rating

4.5 stars (outstanding)

THE GOOD The Sonos One integrates full-fledged Alexa voice control, just like an Amazon Echo speaker but with better sound quality. It offers most of Alexa's smart home controls and its far-field microphone performs similarly to an Echo.

THE BAD The One costs twice as much as the new Echo. It cannot form a stereo pair with an existing Sonos Play:1, and there’s no Bluetooth..

THE COST $149.99 to $199.99

BOTTOM LINE It's the first smart speaker that actually sounds good with music.

Sony UBP-X700 Blu-ray player

CNET rating

4 stars (excellent)

THE GOOD The player includes a host of streaming options, and Dolby Vision support is forthcoming. The time it takes for the player to load Netflix is insanely fast.

THE BAD It only supports streaming 4K HDR from YouTube. Both cheaper competitors and Sony's own X800 offer better DVD performance.

THE COST $179 to $199.99

BOTTOM LINE The Sony UBP-X700 is at the cutting edge of 4K Blu-ray technology and rewards with a solid performance at a reasonable price.

TCL 43s325 (2019 Roku TV)

CNET rating

3.5 stars (very good)

THE GOOD This is one of the least expensive smart TVs you can buy. Roku TV delivers the best smart TV experience on the market, with a simple, responsive user interface, thousands of apps and constant feature upgrades.

THE BAD It has a weaker picture than Vizio's E-Series TVs.

THE COST $219.99

BOTTOM LINE If you want an affordable TV smaller than 50 inches, this should be one of your first choices.