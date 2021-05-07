TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell's Feinstein Institutes gets $3.7M bioelectronic medicine grant

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the science arm of Northwell Health. Credit: FIMR/The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Healt

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of Northwell Health, has won a $3.7 million federal grant to study bioelectronic medicine.

The five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health will be used to further research into implanted devices that can treat conditions including obesity, paralysis, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, president and chief executive of the Manhasset-based Feinstein Institutes and the principal investigator leading the research, said the funding is "essential for translating our science into clinical studies."

In 2020, Tracey's team identified a cluster of the brain's neurons believed to control the body's immune response.

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

