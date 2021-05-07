The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of Northwell Health, has won a $3.7 million federal grant to study bioelectronic medicine.

The five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health will be used to further research into implanted devices that can treat conditions including obesity, paralysis, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, president and chief executive of the Manhasset-based Feinstein Institutes and the principal investigator leading the research, said the funding is "essential for translating our science into clinical studies."

In 2020, Tracey's team identified a cluster of the brain's neurons believed to control the body's immune response.