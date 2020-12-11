WHAT FeiyuTech’s AK2000C handheld gimbal

WHAT IT DOES A gimbal attaches to your camera or smartphone and offers extra stabilization that eliminates jerky video. You can tilt, pan, run, walk or move in 360-degree circles.

THE COST $229

AVAILABLE FROM feiyu-tech.com

WHAT'S HOT With the FeiyuTech AK2000C, you get a motorized three-axis stabilized handheld gimbal, which is easy to use for instant results and at an affordable price.

The AK2000C is good for up to 5 pounds. This includes the camera, lens, and any other accessory attached, making it ideal for most mirrorless camera setups.

The gimbal is well constructed with aerospace aluminum alloy, and a color customized (carbon fiber texture, navy camouflage, or rosewood pattern) handle. Tripod legs attach and fold out of the bottom, which when folded in, can be used as a monopod.It’s built with a three-axis motor lock and quick-release plate to securely attach to a camera’s bottom tripod thread. A 3-inch OLED touchscreen is an app free easy-to-use control center for switching modes instantly. Inside is a rechargeable battery, good for about seven hours.

Using it is easy. Once the camera is attached and balanced, power them both on and hold it at any angle. The camera will remain level and go with the flow. Use it at eye level, holding it up high, at ground level, or turn it on yourself for Vlog selfie filming.

WHAT'S NOT The rubber grip on the gimbal doesn't always sit well.