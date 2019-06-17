WHAT Ravpower's Filehub AC750 Wireless Travel Router

WHAT IT DOES This Wi-Fi router takes the internet in via Ethernet cable and sends it out to the world wirelessly.

COST $59.99

AVAILABLE FROM ravpower.com

WHAT’S HOT The Filehub is just 4.5 x 3 x 0.9 inches, weighs only 7 ounces and is powered by a 6,700-milliampere hour battery which can power the router all day. It comes with a standard USB port to connect a flash drive or external hard drive. Using the free Filehub app on your iOS or Android phone or tablet, you can use the connected USB storage with your mobile devices.

Transfer photos or videos to or from your phone or tablet via the external USB storage, which can be used as a shared hard drive on your Mac or Windows PC.

The Filehub really shines when you use it to move files around, especially from an SD card. Photographers will be thrilled to find out the Filehub can automatically copy the contents of an SD card to storage attached to the USB port.

Connect your iPhone, iPad or computer to Filehub’s Wi-Fi network and you can play any music or video file on the Filehub’s connected storage.

A very handy feature is the ability to put the Filehub into bridge mode. You connect the Filehub to your home’s Wi-Fi network. This is the same mode where you extend your home’s Wi-Fi.

You then connect your devices to the Filehub, which acts as a bridge to your home internet, through the Filehub to your connected devices.

WHAT’S NOT Filehub won’t read hard drives bigger than 3 terabytes or SD cards larger than 256 gigabytes