WHAT FluidStance Lift laptop riser stand

WHAT IT DOES The two-in-one personal whiteboard and laptop riser has solid steel construction and holds a laptop in an adjustable ergonomic position, while also creating an organized workspace.

THE COST $79

AVAILABLE FROM fluidstance.com

WHAT’S HOT With a laptop on the top, the front-facing whiteboard can be written on instantly when something comes to mind and erased just as quickly. It’s sure to help eliminate the Post-it note world we all live in and will instantly declutter your desk.

There’s no setup — the Lift comes fully assembled and includes a dry-erase marker and a microfiber eraser pouch. With the laptop in place, it’s simple to use it as a primary or secondary laptop. The raised level is perfect while you’re using you’re Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Another great thing about the Lift is that it’s portable, so working at your desk, kitchen table or wherever is consistent. Just bring the Lift and set up the angle you need for where you’re sitting.

Silicone guards on the bottom prevent scratching to desktop surfaces and a felt pad does the same for laptops.

WHAT’S NOT A silicone cable grommet to keep the monitor/charge cable contained would be a nice addition.