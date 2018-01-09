TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 38° Good Morning
Few Clouds 38° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

France investigates Apple for slowing down old iPhones

In this Sept.19, 2014 file photo, a customer

In this Sept.19, 2014 file photo, a customer checks the iPhone 6, in Paris. Photo Credit: AP / Christopher Ena

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PARIS - French prosecutors have opened an investigation into Apple over revelations it secretly slowed down older versions of its handsets.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday a probe was opened last week over alleged "deception and planned obsolescence" of some Apple products. It is led by the French body in charge of fraud control, which is part of the finance ministry.

It follows a legal complaint filed in December by a French consumer rights group that aims to stop intentional obsolescence of goods by companies.

Suit: Apple slowed old iPhones so users would replace them

In France it is illegal to intentionally shorten the lifespan of a product in order to encourage customers replace it. A 2015 law makes it a crime, with penalties of up to two years in prison and fines of up to 5 percent of the company's annual turnover.

Apple apologized in December for secretly slowing down older iPhones, a move it said was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.

The company said on its website "we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades."

Lawsuits against the company have been filed in the U.S. and Israel.

The French consumer rights group, called HOP, filed a lawsuit on Dec. 27. It claims Apple slowed down older smartphones in order to make clients buy the new iPhone 8, which was launched on the market around the same time, according to HOP's written statement.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Hempstead Town Hall is shown on Nov. Town set to fire two from former administration
Suffolk County police respond to robbery at a Pair armed with shotgun rob store, cops say
The Out of Control sushi roll at Izumi Sushi, hibachi spot opens new LI location
Ruth and Bill Robeson read with their grandchildren Day care often provided by LI's grandparents
Thomas Lohmann would serve on the Smithtown Town Town set to appoint new member to council
Jack Bierwirth, seen here on Jan. 3, 2018. Special adviser blames Hempstead district’s leadership