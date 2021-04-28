When it comes to brewing coffee, French press coffee doesn't pull any punches in terms of flavor. As a matter of fact, this style of joe is nearly as concentrated as espresso or cold brew. And if used properly, a French press can produce delicious coffee to match what comes out of the best drip coffee maker.

But while French press brewers are simple appliances, picking one to replace your coffee pot is not the easiest task, as French presses come in many designs and shapes. Do you want a stainless-steel plunger? What if you're making iced coffee? We tested a group of the top-selling best French press models. And after grinding pounds of beans and drinking scores of cups of coffee, here are our picks for the top three.

WHAT Bodum Chambord French Press

THE COST $39.99

AVAILABLE FROM bodum.com

The Bodum Chambord has a classic design that hasn't changed much from when it first hit the scene in the 1950s. It brews great coffee that's strong, well-balanced and richly flavored. It has a three-part stainless steel filter and a glass carafe, and its steel parts also come in various finishes. In particular, the vibrant red version looks tres magnifique.

For a budget option that uses plastic instead of stainless steel for some of its parts, the Bodum Brazil French press makes coffee that's just as good for only $20.

WHAT Veken French Press

THE COST $25.99

AVAILABLE FROM amazon.com

The Veken French press is very well equipped considering its reasonable price. It comes with various tools you won't see bundled with other French presses: a fancy wooden mixing spoon, a cleaning wand and a battery-powered milk frother for whipping up cafe-style drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.

Another plus is the elegant copper finish, which really sets it apart visually. Most importantly, the Veken brews outstandingly delicious cups of coffee.

WHAT Frieling French Press

THE COST $119.95

AVAILABLE FROM frenchpresscoffee.com

This striking model doesn't come cheap. What you get for its steep price is heavy stainless-steel construction that's designed to last. Out of all the French presses tested, this one felt the most durable by far. The stainless-steel carafe also has an insulated double wall that keep coffee hot for hours.

Coffee brewed in the Frieling came out well extracted yet strong. So if money is no barrier, this is the French press for you.