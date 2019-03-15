TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
56° Good Afternoon
BusinessTechnology

Frequency Electronics shares jump on report of narrower loss

Frequency Electronics shares rose Friday after the company

Frequency Electronics shares rose Friday after the company reported a narrower loss. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

Shares of Frequency Electronics Inc. climbed Friday after the maker of timing and synchronization devices for satellites, aircraft and global positioning system devices reported a narrower loss for the third quarter.

The Uniondale company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $321,000, or 4 cents per diluted share, for the period ended Jan. 31, versus a net loss of $10.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue increased to $13.2 million compared to $10.6 million in the 2018 period. Frequency Electronics released its earnings report after Thursday's stock market close.

The stock was up 8.6 percent to $11.73 in  Friday afternoon trading.  Twelve months ago the stock was trading at $9.36.

In a conference call after the earnings release, president and chief executive Stanton D. Sloane pointed to the announcement earlier this week of a $5.9 million contract with Lockheed Martin to use Frequency's timing technology in GPS satellites.

"This is a game changer for us," he said.

Martin B. Bloch, executive chairman and chief scientist, said the "opportunity is approximately $15 million per satellite" and the federal government plans to launch 22 of the GPS satellites over the next five to eight years.

Earlier this week, officials announced that Frequency Electronics would receive $1 million in New York State tax credits over 10 years in exchange for a commitment to create 116 jobs over the next five years.

The company had 140 employees last year.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Operators of the Sand Land mine in Noyack DEC, mine reach settlement that includes closure 
Spaghetti alla carbonara, a classic Roman dish, is 3 LI restaurants to try this weekend
Macy's Backstage in the Melville Mall, seen on Macy's plans more Backstage stores on LI
The Roslyn Heights home's basement comes with three LI home with indoor swing set lists for $2.248M
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Feb. 7. Nassau settles affordable housing suit for $5.4M
Kimberley Bonsignore, 54, of North Patchogue, died in N. Patchogue woman who died in fire laid to rest