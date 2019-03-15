Shares of Frequency Electronics Inc. climbed Friday after the maker of timing and synchronization devices for satellites, aircraft and global positioning system devices reported a narrower loss for the third quarter.

The Uniondale company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $321,000, or 4 cents per diluted share, for the period ended Jan. 31, versus a net loss of $10.1 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue increased to $13.2 million compared to $10.6 million in the 2018 period. Frequency Electronics released its earnings report after Thursday's stock market close.

The stock was up 8.6 percent to $11.73 in Friday afternoon trading. Twelve months ago the stock was trading at $9.36.

In a conference call after the earnings release, president and chief executive Stanton D. Sloane pointed to the announcement earlier this week of a $5.9 million contract with Lockheed Martin to use Frequency's timing technology in GPS satellites.

"This is a game changer for us," he said.

Martin B. Bloch, executive chairman and chief scientist, said the "opportunity is approximately $15 million per satellite" and the federal government plans to launch 22 of the GPS satellites over the next five to eight years.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Earlier this week, officials announced that Frequency Electronics would receive $1 million in New York State tax credits over 10 years in exchange for a commitment to create 116 jobs over the next five years.

The company had 140 employees last year.