Friends 25 app is an anniversary gift for fans

NAME Friends 25

WHAT IT IS For a quarter century, "Friends" has been there for you, and Warner Bros. is celebrating the anniversary with this app specially made for diehard fans.

HOW MUCH Free

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 12.4 or later; Android 7.0 and up

WHAT’S HOT Is that Marcel the Monkey on your shoulder? Now you can make all of your images "Friends"-friendly with an assortment of stickers and 3D filters that add a stylish touch to your photos and videos.

Trivia buffs can test their knowledge of the show in games filled with questions from each season (Joey was a butt double for what famous actor?). Audio clips reveal the correct answers (Al Pacino was Joey's derriere doppelganger). Choose from a huge selection of wallpapers, and frame and name your pics in the "Friends" font.

The One Where You Cook With Friends icon has tasty recipes like Joey's Tots (preheat oven, follow directions on the Tater Tots bag and bake until finished). After studying the recipe, hit the link that takes you to a clip from an episode featuring the dish.

WHAT’S NOT Ross and Rachel may have been on a break, but you and this app might not be. It uses your location even when it isn't open, which can wear down your battery.

BOTTOM LINE This app will brighten your day even more than a cup of Joe from Central Perk.