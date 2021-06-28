Not-for-profit FuzeHub has directed two state-funded grants to develop innovative manufacturing on Long Island.

One $50,000 grant went to Stony Brook University's College of Engineering and SuperClean Glass Inc., whose self-cleaning technology removes dust from solar panels and maximizes power output.

Long Island High Technology Incubator Inc. and Unique Electric Solutions received the other $50,000 grant.

Unique Electric Solutions retrofits gas-powered buses and commercial vehicles with electric, hybrid or fuel cell drivetrains. The funding will go toward establishing a pilot production line ahead of a potential battery manufacturing facility.

Overall, FuzeHub announced nearly $700,000 in grants through the Innovation Fund backed by Empire State Development's Division of Science Technology and Innovation.

Alexander Orlov, a professor of materials science and chemical engineering at Stony Brook University, is founder and chief executive of Stony Brook-based SuperClean Glass.

UES, based in Stony Brook, has worked on conversions for food trucks, school buses, UPS trucks and other vehicles.