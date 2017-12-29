What's the best game console for kids?

If your kids are at the age where you’re considering buying a game console, now might be the right time. The introduction of virtual reality to the Sony PlayStation and Nintendo’s replacement of the WiiU with the Switch mean games offer more realism, interactivity and flexibility than ever before. The question still remains: Which console is best for your family’s needs?

Best for families with young kids: Nintendo Switch

With games such as Snipperclips — Cut it out, together!, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8, Nintendo maintains its position as the best option for families to use together. The Switch works both as a stationary console that plugs into your TV and a portable gaming device with two built-in controllers and a touchscreen.

Best for tweens and families: Microsoft Xbox 360 and Sony PS3

Both of these are older platforms, but there are plenty of games for them. Plus, you can find used and discounted models your kids can practice on before you invest in pricier, newer consoles.

For families with a mixed age range of kids, the Xbox 360 or PS3 may be better choices than newer, more advanced machines such as the Xbox One or PS4, as it’ll give your younger kids some good options while keeping your older ones entertained. Of course, games such as Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty Black Ops 3 and Resident Evil are available for each, but so are family-friendly titles such as Lego Dimensions and FIFA 17.

Best for tweens, teens, and serious gamers: Microsoft Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation Pro

If your kids are really passionate about games, then these machines are the best — if not the only — choices. Keep in mind that, though there are plenty of games for each console designed for tweens and younger, the vast majority of Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 games are intense and mature.

Sony has the edge for serious gamer families with its PlayStation VR headset designed to work with the PS4 and PS4 Pro. PSVR provides a totally immersive, virtual reality game experience.

Xbox One S is a better choice for families who already own a lot of Xbox games, as it will play some Xbox 360 titles.

— Common Sense Media