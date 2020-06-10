Cool gifts for the game-loving Dad

Who says Dad can't have fun playing video games? Whether he's is into Halo or Forza Horizon 4, thank your pop for all he's done by giving him something to help him up his game time. At a loss as to what will thrill him for Father's Day? Here are some suggestions to get you started. Any one of these are guaranteed to knock him out.

Nintendo Switch

For snatching moments between carpools or meetings, get Dad a portable console. There's no better choice than the Nintendo Switch ($299 and up), a versatile hybrid game console that easily pivots between a big-screen TV and on-the-go portable.

Its initially slim game library now includes a good mixture of must-have Nintendo franchise exclusives, indie titles and even some decent PC ports. The unique TV-or-mobile gaming proposition of the Nintendo Switch is now matched by a stellar library of games, including instant classics like new Zelda and Mario titles.

Oculus Quest

While the app library for Oculus' new headset is small, it's the best wireless option available — perfect for remaining untangled in a small living room or den. It also provides an immersive virtual-reality experience with great controls and full positional tracking — no phone, PC or game console, and it costs $400, which isn't bad. There's no better mobile VR experience than the Oculus Quest and its full-motion untethered design feels like the future.

One thing to remember: Bright sun seems to throw the Quest's camera tracking off a bit. Also, getting the lenses exposed to sunlight can damage the VR display. Playing indoors, you'll be fine.

Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller

When you're in that demon-killing mood, you should be able to frag with the best of them. Help your dad overcome the frustration of using mainstream game controllers with Microsoft's $100 Xbox Adaptive Controller. It maps all the typical controller functions to a design that requires less coordination to operate. While it works with an Xbox console, it also works with PC games.

It offers ports into which players can plug switches, buttons, pressure-sensitive tubes and other gear in order to control any function a standard controller can do.