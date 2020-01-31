Pull up with these smart garage door openers

We've seen plenty of smart cameras, locks and doorbells for our front doors, but what about smart devices for the door many of us use the most? Turns out, there are more than a few good options for your garage. Here are four of CNET's favorites for the best smart garage door opener to fit your needs.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: executive editor Rich Brown, associate editor Molly Price, staff writer David Priest and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Chamberlain’s MyQ Garage

CNET RATING 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD This is one of the most affordable smart garage-door openers, and also one of the easiest to install.

THE BAD It works with a growing list of other smart home products, but notables like SmartThings and Revolv still don't have official support.

THE COST $41.99 to $58.21

BOTTOM LINE MyQ Garage should be the first on your list if you want to add some smarts to your garage door. Just prepare your wallet for the urge to link it to other devices.

Garageio

CNET RATING 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

THE GOOD Garageio works well and is more customizable than competitors, integrating with IFTTT and Amazon Echo.

THE BAD Integration with Amazon Echo isn't intuitive enough and the app is simplistic.

THE COST $129

BOTTOM LINE If you want integration, Garageio is one of the best retrofit controllers on the market. It's still a little pricey at this point.

Nexx Garage

CNET RATING 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

THE GOOD The Nexx Garage works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant without needing IFTTT and has good auto-opening performance.

THE BAD The sensors for the door require a long wire strung across your garage space and can be tricky to align just right.

THE COST $75 to $84.99

BOTTOM LINE The Nexx Garage performs well, costs less than $100 and offers a simple setup with native voice-assistant integration.

Garadget

CNET RATING 3 stars out of 5 (good)

THE GOOD The Garadget adds voice control and remote access to your existing garage door.

THE BAD The Amazon Alexa skill proved difficult to initiate, many features require IFTTT and the Garadget doesn’t include scheduling.

THE COST $89 to $99

BOTTOM LINE If you’re just looking for simple voice command and remote access capability, the Garadget will get the job done for less than $100.