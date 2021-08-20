WHAT Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2

WHAT IT DOES The first impression of this voice-controlled dashcam is how many features are package into something so compact (1.23-by-2.09-by-1.14-inches). It has a 140-degree field of view and due to its small size allows, it can be almost entirely hidden behind your review view mirror.

THE COST $129.99

AVAILABLE FROM buy.garmin.com

WHAT'S HOT An automatic continual recording is done with clarity during the day and at night with a 1080-pixel resolution of up to 30 frames per second. An adhesive mount, power cables and a dual USB power adapter are included.

There’s no on-board display on the Dash Cam Mini 2. Instead, live view monitoring is done with the free Garmin Drive App (iOS and Android), which pairs with the Dash Cam Mini 2 via Bluetooth. The app has loads of other features including live traffic, weather, video sharing and live parking availability as you near your destination.

On-camera controls are easy to use for formatting memory cards, pairing to a smartphone and taking video snapshots. Voice control (available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Swedish) does many of the same and keeps the driver hands-free.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Garmin’s vault storage basic plan for 24-hour video storage is included. Options for upgraded plans include the standard plan, $4.99 monthly, which gives you seven days of storage. The advanced plan is $9.99 a month and will store videos for 30 days.

Best of all is how fast and easy it was to get the dashcam running, just minutes from the unpacking to mounted and running on the dashboard.

WHAT'S NOT It doesn't come with GPS.