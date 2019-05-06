WHAT Garmin's DriveSmart 65 and Traffic

WHAT IT IS A fully loaded portable GPS unit to help you drive anywhere with preloaded street maps.

COST $269.99

AVAILABLE FROM garmin.com/en-US

WHAT'S HOT It's built with a 6.95-inch diagonal edge-to-edge display and very responsive multi-touch screen with a 1024 x 600-pixel resolution. DriveSmart 65 and Traffic uses real-time directions to get you to your destination, as well as alerting you to points of interest, landmarks and even where to get your next meal. The software has TripAdvisor ratings and Foursquare points of interest. Garmin traffic will even suggest alternate routes when needed.

The best thing about DriveSmart 65 and Traffic is the voice-activated navigation. Just like voice assistants you may have heard of (Siri, etc.), speak your commands of where you want to go and the Garmin maps it out. You'll quickly get used to saying "OK, Garmin."

You can also set your locations up (while you're not driving, of course) and then have the voice-activated navigation get you there. Bluetooth calling works with compatible smartphones. Driver alerts for school zones, tight turns and speed warnings are always helpful.

With the accompanying Garmin app, smart notifications can be setup. With built-in Wi-Fi, updates can be loaded into the GPS with ease.

A Vehicle suction cup mount, traffic receiver/vehicle power cable and a USB cable along with instructions are included. The DriveSmart 65 will work with the Garmin BC 30 wireless backup camera (sold separately).

WHAT'S NOT It's a bit pricey, but if you drive a lot, it's probably a good investment.