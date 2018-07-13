GE's smart air conditioner is cool

NAME GE smart air conditioner

WHAT IT DOES Just in time for the heat of the summer, this smart air conditioner keeps you from breaking a sweat to control the flow of cooler air with voice assistants. You won't even have to get out of bed to adjust the air during bedtime hours.

COST $249 to $359

AVAILABLE FROM geappliances.com

WHAT'S HOT With a simple command to your iPad, iPhone or Apple Watch to access Apple Home app and Siri, the AC unit follows your verbal commands to cool you off or cut the amount of cool air. Automated settings can easily be created to turn a unit on or off at a certain time so you can come home to a cool home or the cooling can automatically get you ready for bed.

Even if you're not home, if you have a HomeKit home hub (HomePod, fourth-generation Apple TV or an iPad with the latest version of iOS), it's a breeze to remotely control the air conditioning units or create automated settings.

The units can cool medium to large rooms with options of delivering 8,000 to 12,000 BTUs.

They are Energy Star-compliant and offer the choice of three cooling settings or Energy Saver mode. The latter shuts off the fan and compressor automatically when the room is cool enough.

WHAT'S NOT You'll have to wait for hot weather to use it.