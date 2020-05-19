Gifts for $250 or less that will make your grad glad

The sun's out, but we're stuck inside. And in lieu of mortarboards being thrown skyward, many colleges are preparing to host their graduation ceremonies online instead. Yes, that's going to be a tough transition that no one anticipated even just 90 days ago. And that's why 2020 graduates deserve a generous gift this year.

To that end, we've compiled a list of the best indoors gear we've reviewed that costs between $100 and $250. Whether you're looking to reward them with a soundbar or a gaming console, there should be something on this list to suit them.

Nintendo Switch Lite

If your grad doesn't need the TV connection or team-play capabilities of the original Switch —which is impossible to get, anyway -- the Switch Lite is a capable and pocketable console that plays nearly all of the same great games.

The Switch Lite has everything you'd need to play Switch games, including a microSD card slot to store more games, Bluetooth (but not for headphones) and USB-C charging that also works with wired controller accessories. At $200, it's a great price for a system with a fantastic library.

Sonos One

If you want to give your grad the gift of improved sound quality, or the ability to ask for tunes out loud, there can be only One. It works with Alexa or Google Assistant, and it's compatible with AirPlay 2 streaming.

It offers smart home controls for both home assistants and its far-field microphone performs well. The Sonos One works seamlessly with Sonos multiroom system and can pair with a second One for stereo sound. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

And at $199, it's a good value.

Vizio SB3621

It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio. Honest-to-goodness sound quality — complete with a wireless subwoofer — will have your grad thanking you every time they blast a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price (it starts at $99.99).

The Vizio SB3621 offers excellent performance for an ultra-budget soundbar with great movie sound and toe-tapping music playback. The soundbar offers a decent selection of inputs including Bluetooth and will decode both Dolby and DTS. The soundbar and wireless sub feature excellent build quality and a seamless setup.