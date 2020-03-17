Google smart home devices for less than $100

The phrase "smart home" often feels synonymous with fancy screens and high-end devices, but it doesn't have to be that way. You can create a smart home with Google Assistant without breaking the bank every time you add a device to your collection. Budget-friendly options exist for bulbs, plugs, speakers and even smart displays. The devices we've highlighted all work with Google Assistant for things like voice commands or routines and cost less than $100. The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editors Ry Crist and Laura K. Cucullu, associate editor Molly Price, and senior associate editor Megan Wollerton. For more reviews of personal technology products, cnet.com.

Wyze Bulb

CNET RATING 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

THE GOOD The Wyze Bulb works with Alexa, Google and IFTTT, and you don't need a hub to use it. The bulb is brighter than advertised, and the app includes useful features like scenes, shortcuts and a vacation mode.

THE BAD The bulb doesn't dim down as low as some of its competitors, and it doesn't support Siri voice controls via Apple HomeKit. The app won't let you schedule lighting changes at sunrise or sunset, and it won't let you trigger slow fades, either.

THE COST $7.99-$11.98

BOTTOM LINE This is the best value smart bulb you can find.

Google Nest Mini

CNET RATING 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

THE GOOD Google added several new features and improved sound quality to its second-generation smart speaker. .

THE BAD You still can't connect the Mini to larger speakers via auxiliary cable, and there's no digital display like Amazon's newest Echo Dot has.

THE COST $49.99

BOTTOM LINE If you're a fan of the Google Home Mini, the Nest Mini offers a very similar experience with a handful of improvements and new features at the same affordable price.

Wyze Cam

CNET RATING 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD This inexpensive indoor security camera has free cloud storage and a microSD card slot for local storage.

THE BAD You only get one motion zone for free.

THE COST $25.98

BOTTOM LINE Wyze's tiny security camera is surprisingly awesome.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini

CNET RATING 3.5 stars out of 5 (very good)

THE GOOD This smart plug keeps other outlets free, works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and offers plenty of scheduling and timing options.

THE BAD It isn't HomeKit-compatible

THE COST $16-$31.99

BOTTOM LINE It's certainly a great option for anyone interested in scheduling, voice commands and remote access to everyday devices up to 1,500 watts.



