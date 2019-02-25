WHAT Gourmia six-quart pressure cooker

WHAT IT IS The tabletop 13-in-1 pressure cooker takes safety, speed, convenience and control very seriously. It's built with an adjustable timer and a secure lock lid ensuring stress-free and safe opening when the internal pressure reaches appropriate levels. While it's cooking, an auto-stir function moves the food, all with the lid on tight.

COST $199.99

AVAILABLE FROM gourmia.com

WHAT’S HOT Caribbean chicken with rice was the first dish we tried. Once the vegetables were chopped, we used the saute setting for the garlic and peppers for 3 minutes. Then inside the 6-quart pot, we added rice and water. The supplied rack went over the rice to hold the chicken above that. After locking the lid in place, we set it to high pressure for one minute during which the pot heats up, cooks and depressurizes.

Final results: super easy and really good. The chicken was moist and the rice was cooked to perfection.

It features an easy-to-clean, dishwasher safe, nonstick six-quart stainless steel liner and adjustments for the PSI from 1.5 to 12 psi.

As for the 13-in-1 aspect, this pressure cooker boasts a huge variety of 13 easy cooking modes, including rice, which we added to our initial meal, soup, stew, yogurt and keeping meals warm.

It can also slow cook, saute and brown, and steam to perform the tasks of many other kitchen gadgets.

With 1,000 watts of SpeedSense technology, cooking time is slashed by as much as 70 percent.

WHAT'S NOT The only thing that could make it better is if it could do all the prep work.