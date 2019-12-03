There have been kitchen gadgets as long as there have been kitchens. And now those gadgets are benefiting from technology, to the point where smartphones and apps are helping us cook our food.

While lots of us have cabinets full of stuff we barely use, these devices will definitely be put to work.



THE GADGET Thermoworks Thermapen MK4

WHAT IT IS Every kitchen needs a good probe thermometer, and this is the best. Extend the probe to turn it on, stick it in whatever you want to monitor and you'll get a deadly accurate temperature reading in three seconds. The digital display rotates so that it's always readable.



THE COST $99

AV AILABLE FROM thermoworks.com

THE GADGET Meater Block

WHAT IT IS These are four wireless temperature probes that you stick in a steak or any meat you want to cook. The probes use Wi-Fi to connect to an app on your phone to let you remotely monitor the temperature of all four probes at once.

THE COST $269

AVAILABLE FROM meater.com





THE GADGET Hestan Cue

WHAT IT IS This portable cooking system includes an induction burner and your choice of a frying pan or chef's pot (or both). The Bluetooth-enabled cookware talks to a smartphone app that controls the burner. Cook in manual mode with exact temperature control, or try a recipe from the app that you can follow step by step.



THE COST Kits start at $499.95 for the frying pan and burner.

AVAILABLE FROM hestancue.com

THE GADGET Breville Bambino Plus

WHAT IT IS This espresso machine has a small footprint but produces coffee with big flavor. It's easy to set up, has clear directions and the steam wand creates uniform milk froth quickly.



THE COST $499.95

AVAILABLE FROM breville.com

THE GADGET Anova Precision Cooker Nano

WHAT IT IS This sous vide cooker prepares food which is put in a vacuum-sealed bag and immersed hot water to a precise temperature. The Nano can be set manually or via Bluetooth from your phone. The cooker is small enough to fit in a drawer.

THE COST $99

AVAILABLE FROM anovaculinary.com

THE GADGET Work Sharp Culinary E2

WHAT IT IS It's an electric knife sharpener with one speed and one set angle guide for honing cutlery. It uses flexible abrasives that are gentle on your knives.

THE COST $49.95

AVAILABLE FROM worksharptools.com

THE GADGET Traeger Pro 575

WHAT IT IS This smoker uses hardwood pellets to cook meat. It also has Wi-Fire technology to allow you to monitor and control the temperature of the smoker and see the current temperature of your meat. It's super-easy to use and it'll hold steady temperature all day and all night.

THE COST $799.99

AVAILABLE FROM traegergrills.com

THE GADGET SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker

WHAT IT IS Turn plain water into carbonated water in seconds with this countertop appliance. It doesn't need batteries or electricity, and you can add your own flavoring and adjust the fizziness. You'll need to use SodaStream's bottles — one is included in the Fizzi kit along with a CO2 cartridge that can carbonate 60 liters of water. Extra bottles of varying size are available.

THE COST $89.99 and up

AVAILABLE FROM sodastream.com