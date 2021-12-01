Great holiday gifts for less than $100

If you're looking for the best holiday gifts under $100, without resorting to a scarf, coffee mug or gift card, you'll find a meaningful and thoughtful gift among our picks, including tech gear for gamers, tech that blends seamlessly with home decor and items that may just help soothe your aching muscles. You can treat this as your one-stop shop for tech gifts this holiday season.

WHAT Theragun Wave Solo vibrating massage ball

THE COST $59

AVAILABLE FROM therabody.com

The Wave Solo massage ball is not only the best device of its kind on the market but also about the size of a softball (3.4 inches, or 8.7 cm, in diameter), charges with a USB-C cable (a full charge offers up to 200 minutes of battery life) and has three vibration speed options.

It's good for pinpointing such problem areas as hip flexors that you might roll out with a lacrosse ball. There's also a Wave Duo version for $99 that's good for rolling on either side of the spine or placing at the top of your shoulder behind your neck while lying down.

WHAT Razer Kishi

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM razer.com

Buying for someone who's gaming on their phone? Whether they're iPhone users subscribed to Apple Arcade or Android owners using Xbox Cloud gaming or Google Stadia, the Razer Kishi is a top option. The iPhone-compatible model will work with the iPhone 6 Plus and any newer model; the Android version allows Android phone owners to play Xbox Cloud gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It connects via USB-C and has pass-through charging but no built-in battery to supply extra juice. There's an Xbox-optimized one for Android owners, too, for a few bucks more.

The controller allows you to game in style with mobile games that have game-controller support (and benefit from it) and anybody who plays a lot of games on their phone would appreciate it as a great gift.

WHAT Apple HomePod Mini

THE COST $99

AVAILABLE FROM apple.com

This compact Wi-Fi speaker plays bigger than you'd expect for its small size. Yes, it's more appealing to those invested in Apple's ecosystem and comfortable with Apple's voice-assistant Siri, which drives the speaker, but the price is right and you can pair two HomePod Minis to create stereo sound or combine several to create a multiroom audio system (you can link them to the original HomePod, of course).

While music playback is tied into Apple Music, you can use AirPlay 2 to stream audio from other music services, including Spotify, from your iPhone and other Apple devices.