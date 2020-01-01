Each year, as new products are introduced, CNET bestows its Editors' Choice awards on those its editors feel represent the best of the best, the top in their respective categories. So to kick off 2020, we're going to recap those products that stole the show in the world of home entertainment.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: executive editor David Carnoy, editorial director Jason Hiner, section editor David Katzmaier, senior associate editor Ty Pendlebury and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

CNET rating 5 stars out of 5 (spectacular)

THE GOOD It delivers 4K and high-dynamic range (HDR) video in a compact package for an affordable price. Its dead-simple interface puts every streaming service on a level playing field. Roku's responses are lightning fast, its video quality as good as any streamer, and its remote can control your TV's volume and power.

THE BAD The menus can seem dated compared to rivals.

THE COST $44 to $54.99

BOTTOM LINE Roku's most affordable 4K HDR streamer is one you should get.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphone

CNET rating 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

THE GOOD The excellent-sounding Sony WH-1000XM3 is more comfortable and 20% lighter than its predecessor. It offers slightly improved noise canceling and performs better as a headset for making calls. Battery life is strong, and it has some nifty extra features geared toward frequent travelers.

THE BAD Your ears can get a little warm inside the ear cups and it had a few adaptive noise-canceling hiccups.

THE COST $244 to $279.99

BOTTOM LINE This noise-canceling headphone can’t be beat.

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

CNET rating 4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)

THE GOOD Excellent overall image quality with deep black levels, impressive brightness, rich contrast and more accurate color than the previous model. The TV handles both HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

THE BAD Brightness and video processing fall short of some more expensive TVs, and there’s no AirPlay or Apple TV app.

THE COST $699.99 to $779.99

BOTTOM LINE The TCL 6-Series earns the pole position of the midrange TV race.

Onkyo TX-NR696 AV receiver

CNET rating 4 stars out of 5 (excellent)

THE GOOD The receiver offers excellent home theater performance in a relatively affordable package. Its massive feature set includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay streaming, six HDMI and a phono input for vinyl fans.

THE BAD It's not the most refined-sounding with music and the bloated remote lacks polish.

THE COST $499.99 to $746.81

BOTTOM LINE This is a crowd-pleasing AV receiver with plenty of power, oodles of features and connections, and a dynamic sound.