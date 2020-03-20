Essential gadgets for working from home

For weeks, working from a home office is going to become the norm. So what better time to talk about some essential gadgets for your new home office to help maximize productivity.

WHAT Samson Satellite USB/iOS broadcast quality microphone

WHAT IT DOES Technology makes it easy to instantly join audio conferencing but when your audio quality isn't great, efficiency and collaboration will go down the tube.

This microphone boasts many features, but the main two are the quality and its plug-and-play operation. It plugs directly into a Mac, PC, iPhone or iPad for conference calls, podcasting, gaming, voice over Internet protocol, voice-over work and recording music.

It sits on a desktop and is portable with folding back legs. Inside are two premium 16-millimeter condenser capsules for capturing audio and an internal shock-mount isolates the capsules from the body of the microphone to minimize outside noise such as sounds caused by vibrations and table rumble.

A monitor switch lets direct monitoring to be turned off, while you can still hear the audio back from your computer.





THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM samsontech.com



WHAT Satechi's compact backlit Bluetooth keyboard



WHAT IT DOES Not only does the keyboard connect to your computer but it will connect two additional Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

The keyboard features a full numeric keypad, MacOS shortcuts and the illuminated backlit keys have 10 levels of brightness to easily adjust to changing light environments.

It charges via USB-C for about 600 hours of use, which can vary depending on the backlit level used and measures 14.5-by-4.7-by-0.4-inches with a space gray finish with black keys.

THE COST $79.99

AVAILABLE FROM satechi.net



WHAT Twelve South's Curve aluminum one-piece laptop stand



WHAT IT DOES The stand elevates your laptop to a healthier, more comfortable ergonomic height for viewing the screen. It's a great place to park your laptop while using it with a Bluetooth keyboard, Wacom table or connecting it to an external monitor. The nonslip silicone grips are on the bottom and arms so everything stays in place.

The Curve elevates your laptop an ergonomic standard 6.5-inches off your desk, allowing you to sit up straight and look directly at the screen. Now you're positioned with less tension in your neck and shoulders.

The elevated position also allows laptops to breath better with maximum airflow instead of sitting flat on a desk and getting hot, which causes the computer processor to work harder.

THE COST $49.99

AVAILABLE FROM twelvesouth.com

WHAT Twelve South HiRise Wireless three-way wireless charger

WHAT IT DOES Keep your cellphone in a comfortable desktop view with the charger, which has a gunmetal chrome finish. It's built with a back for Qi-enable mobile phone charging, keeping your smartphone upright and having the screen facing you for viewing.

It's also built with a wireless charging pad for AirPods; just pop out the Qi-certified power disc and put the case on top for charging.

THE COST $59.99

AVAILABLE FROM twelvesouth.com