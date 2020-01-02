WHAT Resideo's Honeywell Home T9 thermostat with room sensors

WHAT IT DOES The greatness about this thermostat is the sensors. With the T9 system, sensors (up to 20) are placed in rooms that need more temperature control. In the settings you have your choice of having the set temperature entirely controlled by a sensor, have it averaged out or even having a sensor turned on with motion. There's no limit to how often the settings and controls can be changed.

THE COST $39.99 each, $74.99 for a two-pack

AVAILABLE FROM honeywellhome.com

WHAT'S HOT The simple installation means you can save on paying for an electrician. Read the instructions, take a picture of the existing thermostats' wiring (critical) and then follow colors, numbers and instructions to hook up a new one. And importantly, as instructed, make sure the circuit for the power to this area of the house is shut off before the installation began.

Once everything is installed and working, the T9 connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled on the thermostat and with the accompanying smartphone app.

The T9 can support for a variety of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, as well as Amazon’s Alexa assistant and Google Assistant for voice control. The thermostat also works well with other smart home products, such as Samsung’s SmartThings platform.

WHAT'S NOT There was no wall plate included for installation.



